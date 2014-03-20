Elton John Wants To Create Hip-Hop Music With Pharrell & Kanye

Elton John, 66, isn’t finished just yet with recreating his career. The British singer, composer, pianist and record producer says he’d like to produce a few Hip-Hop tunes with the likes of Pharrell Williams and Kanye West.

The “Benny & The Jets” singer recently told Rolling Stone, “I’d love to. I just don’t know how to do it,” when asked about incorporating the genre into his music, “I do love electronica. So, for me, I’d have to work with someone who knows about it, like a Pharrell or a Kanye, who I respect tremendously. I’d love to do that. It’s just a matter of when and where and, should I do it, the mood that I’m in. You can never tell. It’s happenstance and luck, basically.”

In addition, Elton John, though he hasn’t really solidified anything just yet, plans to include a couple of Skateboard P-assisted tracks on his next album.

“I might do a couple of tracks with Pharrell. I don’t know. I’ve got a couple of things coming up this year, one of which is a thing with a boy called Bright Light Bright Light, which is a record of the week in the USA Today. He’s a friend of mine who is a singer/songwriter, but in electronica. I did that and it was pretty fabulous. I’d like to play on some more people’s records. I just take it when it comes. I have no fixed plans to record.”

The man also thinks My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is a “motherf*cker of a record.” With that kind of inspiration sitting on the brain, we’re sure he’ll pick up the gauntlet and deliver something special.

Photos: WENN