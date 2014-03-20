Dame Dash Sends Subliminal Shot At Jay Z, Selling “Free Biggs” Gear

It seemed like Jay Z and Dame Dash were back on friendly terms, having been spotted out and about thanks to social media pics. But on this Throwback Thursday it seems like Dash is sending shot over Hova’s way.

At least that’s the theory the homies over at The Smoking Section are posing.

He didn’t specify any names, but this photo and message posted on Dame Dash’s Instagram page could lead anyone to believe he’s referencing Jay Z or another person close to their old Rocafella regime. “I’m really disappointed in all the people that I personally watched Biggs help just acting like it’s just ok not to help Biggs …he’s a g so he’s not complaining but this shit is just not ok…you all know who you are…I have know [sic] respect for anybody Biggs looked out for that is not looking out him…you should be ashamed of yourself…if you not gonna send him something buy a shirt and I’ll send it to him #harlemstickstogether ddpoppington.com” [sic]

For all we know, Hov could have been blessing Biggs’ commissary on the low. Nevertheless, this just may make you say, “Hmm…”

Peep the photo in question below and read the rest of the story over at The Smoking Section.

—

Photo: Instagram