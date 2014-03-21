Lauryn Hill Hit With More Tax Liens Totaling $867K

Lauryn Hill must be allergic to writing checks to the IRS. Reportedly, after already serving time for tax evasion, the former Fugees rapper/singer owes Uncle Sam another $867,000 on income from 2006 to 2011.

Ms. Hill infamously blamed her tax trouble on slavery. That didn’t work out too well considering she served three months in jail, though.

Reports Radar Online:

According to tax documents filed on January 14 and obtained by Radar, the IRS has served Hill with seven separate liens for a grand total of $866,868.05. The IRS claims that in 2005, Hill failed to pay $422,008.26. For 2006, she owes $19,838.75; 2007, $61,158.50; 2008, $58,405.71; 2009, $30370.91; 2010, $13,247.73; and 2011, $261,838.19.

Ms. Hill is currently on a national tour. We trust she’s setting aside about 30% of the money she’s earning.

—

Photo: WENN.com