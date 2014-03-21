Chris Brown Says He Feels Like “A Caged Animal” In Jail…Also, The Sky Is Blue

That Chris Brown is so perceptive. According to “sources,” the “Fine China” singer isn’t having the best of times while behind bars, saying that he feels like “a caged animal.”

Isn’t that the point of jail, though?

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown says he’s finally been scared straight — because he learned pretty quickly … jail sucks. You’d think the photos of Rihanna’s battered face would have left an impression … on him. But apparently it took a few days in solitary to shake Chris to the core. One source — who recently spoke with Brown on the phone — tells us, Chris says he feels like “a caged animal,” calling it “the worst experience of my life.” We’re told Chris has been spending his time behind bars working out and writing music. He’s telling people on the phone, “I’ll never f*** up again.”

We sincerely hope so, Chris.

Photo: AP Photo