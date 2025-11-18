Subscribe
Roc Nation Distribution Is Live, Aimed At Empowering Indie Acts

Roc Nation Distribution Goes Wide, Aimed At Empowering Indie Acts

The concept of Roc Nation Distribution was introduced over a year ago, and now, it appears that the outfit is upping its offerings to artists.

Published on November 18, 2025

Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Roc Nation Distribution was announced over a year ago as a pathway to provide options to independent artists who want to get their music to the masses. Now, Roc Nation Distribution is upping its offerings to empower independent artists by launching a new dashboard feature.

By way of a press release from Roc Nation’s press team, Roc Nation Distribution announced its new dashboard feature on Monday (November 17) with a breakdown of what’s to come for those who sign up.

The dashboard will give artists access to data analytics. audience breakdowns, and distribution to DSPs for both music and videos to over 200 platforms. The dashboard also helps with gathering royalty statements and payments, publishing management, and the ability to upload artwork, among other tools.

While there are no costs or subscription fees for the service, Roc Nation Distribution will command 15 percent of the artists’ earnings, with 85 percent remaining with the artists, along with complete ownership of master recordings.

“The introduction of this new dashboard will be a game-changer for independent artists releasing music with Roc Nation Distribution,” Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini said. “It’s a one-stop shop that will enable artists to receive a holistic understanding of their followers, so they can build impactful strategies and broaden their music’s reach without financial barriers. This dashboard is democratizing access to tools and information historically reserved for the very few established label superstars. Our technology is uniquely ours and sets a new standard with no equivalent in today’s music industry.”

To learn more, click here.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

record label roc nation

