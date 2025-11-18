Subscribe
Close
News

Russ Calls Roc Nation’s Distribution Platform A Waste

Russ has always been outspoken about things in the music business.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RUSS Concert in Sao Paulo
Source: Mauricio Santana / Getty

Russ has always been outspoken about things in the music business.

His next rant: Roc Nation’s Platform

Roc Nation has recently rolled out a new distribution platform that is reportedly giving artists an 85% royalty payout (monthly), distributes to over 200 platforms, & no upfront costs to sign up. Sounds good, right? Russ disagrees. Not only does he disagree, he breaks it down, “An 85/15 split to press upload is madness. Major labels take 15% distro off the top, too, so it seems like they just modeled the business off of that. If you’re an artist, this makes no sense to sign up for imo.”

Russ has always encouraged artists to stay independent in the music business. In his song “Utah Freestyle,” he talks about how labels can pull the rug from under you, “Access, I still got the same as the major labels. They wait ’til you got a table, then they take the table.” He has also been involved in the rise of independent star LaRussell’s success as he took him under his wing without signing him at the beginning of his career.

LaRussell has built a movement in Hip-Hop and always gives Russ his flowers anytime he gets the chance:

“Shoutout to @russ for being a real one. He gave me a deal very early and capital to build while remaining completely independent! I was able to build a catalog of 30+ albums that I own completely while in the deal. He didn’t give me no handouts and I still had to grind my ass off to get here but he respected and valued what I was building and remained supportive 🙏🏾. There’s not many white men in this industry that I trust 😂😂😂. RUSS IS AN EXCEPTION”

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

Patrick Beverley Accused Of Choking & Punching Sister After She Snuck Out With Boyfriend, Social Media Jumps In

Cassius Life
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Here’s A Full List Of MacKenzie Scott’s HBCU Donations

Cassius Life
"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" - Atlanta Special Screening with Angela Bassett

Porsha Williams' Attorney Alleges Housewife Was Berated By An 'Irate & Unhinged' Passenger On Post-BravoCon Flight

Bossip
You, Me & Tuscany asset

‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Trailer: Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Exchange Heart Eyes In Sweet Tuscan Rom-Com, Send Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Bossip
Trending Stories
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Parts Ways With Her Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
News

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Kevin Gates
News

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close