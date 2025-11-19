Subscribe
Lil Nas X Is “In Good Spirits” Post-Arrest, According To Attorney

He is facing felony charges stemming from his August arrest.

Published on November 19, 2025

36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Lil Nas X was almost a victim of his own celebrity. His lawyer says he is doing well after an episode that got him arrested.

As per Complex, Lil Nas X appeared at Los Angeles courthouse on Monday (Nov. 17) in response to charges levied against him stemming from an incident that occurred in August. According to police reports, the performer was spotted walking on Ventura Boulevard in his underwear at four in the morning. Authorities responded to multiple reports of a nearly naked man acting erratically. Upon arrival, the badges attempted to take him into custody, but the man born Montero Lamar Hill, allegedly resisted arrest and used “force and violence” to deter them from performing their duty, leaving three officers injured. He was charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an officer; all felony charges. 

Upon leaving the court, his lawyer briefly answered questions from the reporter Nancy Dillon from Rolling Stone about Lil Nas X’s well-being. “As you can see, first of all, Montero is doing amazing, doing great, and we’re super happy for him. We’re just looking forward to a positive resolution in this case, which we’re very confident of,” Drew Finding stated. The “Old Town Road” singer was spotted in tow with his team but did not speak to the press. Reports suggest that he suffered from an overdose of some kind, but the cause of his alleged erratic behavior has yet to be confirmed. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and is currently on bail.

You can see his lawyer speak on his client below. 

