Common Performs At Game of Thrones “Epic Fan Experience” In Brooklyn [PHOTOS]

On Thursday, March 20, fans were able to watch the premiere episode of HBO hits series Game Of Thrones at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Billed as the Game Of Thrones “Epic Fan Experience,” the night also featured props displays, photo ops with the “Iron Throne” and a surprise performance by Common.

The Chicago rapper performed “The Ladder,” a new song featured on the HBO presented Catch The Throne mixtape which features Hip-Hop acts like Wale, Big Boi and more. Hip-Hop Wired was in attendance and Common also performed “Get Em High” and “Universal Mind Conrol.”

Kristian Nairn (“Hodor”) was also a surprise guest and hosted a panel on stage before the screening that included author George R. R. Martin (the creator of the series of books the show is based on) and actors from the cast including Maisie Williams (“Arya Stark”).

As for the premiere episode of season no. 4 of Game Of Thrones, you will love it. Also, no spoilers, but Arya Stark is the real deal.

Check out photos of Common rocking the stage at Barclays and from the Game Of Thrones “Epic Fan Experience” in the following pages.

Photo: Provided by HBO

