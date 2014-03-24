Ciara Is Having A Baby Boy According To Instagram [PHOTOS]

All arrows point to what gender Ciara’s baby is going to be. According to a number of photos she shared via Instagram over the weekend, the singer and fiancé Future went half on a baby boy.

A colossal cake with a “Tiffany blue” baby buggy was featured at the “Body Party” singer’s baby shower in L.A. Saturday, which was hosted by TV vet and close friend La La Anthony, alongside makeup artist Yolonda Frederick.

Though the singer hasn’t confirmed the baby’s sex just yet, her shared photos of the shower – including opps with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, plus a pair of teeny Air Jordans given to her by Carmelo Anthony – hint at the obvious.

