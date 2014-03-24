CLOSE
Dipset & Fool’s Gold Battle On The Basketball Court [PHOTOS]

On Saturday night (March 22), the Dipset crew and Fool’s Gold went toe-to-toe in a game of full court basketball. The event took place at Jordan Brand’s private court, Terminal 23, in walking distance from Madison Square Garden.

A lighthearted Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Damon Dash, Boogy, A Butta, Reks and more played for Dipset, while A-Trak, World’s Fair, Dan Solomito and more repped for Team Fool’s Gold. Even family members and Rucker Park stars (ahem, ringers) showed up to show out.

Photo opps show the event was a good time with nothing short of a few laughs. Perhaps the unprecedented occasion will spawn an annual affair with public access?

Photos: Mikey Fresh, Instagram

