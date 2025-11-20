Subscribe
Pop Culture

Miss Jamaica Leaves Pageant On Stretcher After Falling Off Stage

Miss Jamaica Leaves Pageant On Stretcher After Taking A Nasty Fall Off Stage

Dr. Gabrielle Henry was hospitalized after a sudden spill during prelims, prompting gasps from the audience and a wave of concern online.

Published on November 20, 2025

74th Miss Universe Competition - Preliminary Competition
Source: Mohan Raj / Getty

Dr. Gabrielle Henry, the Miss Jamaica 2025 titleholder, took a nasty spill off the stage during the preliminary competition Wednesday. 

According to Newsweek, the fall happened during the evening gown competition as the contestants were competing for a spot in the finals in Thailand this weekend. Video of Henry’s fall was shared across social media and shows Miss Jamaica strutting down the stage in Bangkok before she takes a tumble. Audience members can be heard gasping and screaming for help shortly after Henry hit the ground. Additional social media footage shows Henry being taken away on a stretcher.

Her team would provide an update to her concerned fans after the incident.

“The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization wishes to advise the public that Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, experienced a fall from the main stage during the evening gown round of the preliminary competition ahead of this weekend’s Miss Universe Finals in Thailand,” the statement reads.

Henry was taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where she was treated for none life-threatening injuries.

“I’m doing well and I’m appreciative of all that this experience has been offering,” Henry told The Jamaica Gleaner.  “It’s truly remarkable to be amongst 120 amazing delegates representing their countries, and to have the opportunity to experience Thai culture and hospitality.”

Henry, an ophthalmologist,established the See Me Foundation, which is a charity “dedicated to providing economic and educational opportunities to members of the visually impaired community of Jamaica.”

“Medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery,” they added. 

The Miss Jamaica organization didn’t want the moment to distract from the competition, announcing, “We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care. We thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support, and continued prayers.”

See social medias reaction to the nasty fall below.

Miss Jamaica Leaves Pageant On Stretcher After Taking A Nasty Fall Off Stage was originally published on cassiuslife.com

