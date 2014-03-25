Gucci Mane & Young Thug ft. Waka Flocka Flame – “Shine” [LISTEN]

It appears that Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame have reached an amicable end to their long winded beef. Together, the brothers in Brick Squad rhyme on “Shine” alongside current favorite Young Thug.

The song will appear on Guwop and Thugga’s upcoming collaborative project Young Thugga Mane La Flare. Each rapper has a pretty standard performance on their respective verses, but it appears that the “Danny Glover” is making a run at Hip-Hop’s highly coveted “hookman” title. Owned last year by Future, it appears that Young Thug will have a gang of collaborations under his belt by the end of 2014.

Look for Young Thugga Mane La Flare to release on April 1. Stream Gucci Mane and Young Thug’s “Shine,” featuring Waka Flocka Flame below. Share your thoughts on the record in the comments.

Photo: YouTube