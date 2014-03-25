The Alchemist & Budgie ft. Action Bronson, Domo Genesis, & Blu – “The G Code” [LISTEN]

With the utmost sincerity, we recommend that you tune into The Alchemist and Budgie’s collaborative project, The Good Book. Rather than request, we’ll let songs like “The G Code,” featuring Action Bronson, Domo Genesis, and Blu do the talking.

The lineup assures that quality bars will be delivered on time. Though less grandiose than the goose bump inducing “With My Soul,” this track provides an equally ill listening experience due to a lax sonics. But don’t think lax as in lazy. Calming piano key inspire some crazy metaphors out of the rhyming trio.

We know that The Good Book samples gospel music, but this cut is for the players, not praises. Stream “The G Code” below and be sure to cop the audio tome here.

[Spotted at Rap Radar]

Photo: Instagram