Nicki Minaj To Host BET’s “Rip The Runway”

Nicki Minaj is very popular these days as the Young Money diva has been tapped to host this year’s annual Rip The Runway special on BET alongside Pooch Hall, most known for his role as “Derwin Davis” on the TV show The Game.

The special, now in its sixth year, celebrates the connection between urban music and high end fashion.

This year’s Rip The Runway is set to be taped this Saturday, February 27 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The fashion showcase will also feature musical performances by Ludacris, B.O.B., Soulja Boy, Roscoe Dash, Janelle Monae and London bred R&B artist Estelle.

Rip The Runway is set to air on BET, March 15.