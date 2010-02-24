CLOSE
Home > B.o.b.

Nicki Minaj To Host BET’s “Rip The Runway”

Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj is very popular these days as the Young Money diva has been tapped to host this year’s annual Rip The Runway special on BET alongside Pooch Hall, most known for his role as “Derwin Davis” on the TV show The Game.

The special, now in its sixth year, celebrates the connection between urban music and high end fashion.

This year’s Rip The Runway is set to be taped this Saturday, February 27 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.   

The fashion showcase will also feature musical performances by Ludacris, B.O.B., Soulja Boy, Roscoe Dash, Janelle Monae and London bred R&B artist Estelle.

Rip The Runway is set to air on BET, March 15.

janelle monae , Roscoe Dash , young money

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
SoundCloud Celebrates What's New, Now and Next in Music at The Good Room
Complex Interviews Soundcloud Rapper Video Director Cole Bennett
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close