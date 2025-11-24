Subscribe
Close
Technology

About This Account Exposes X Foreign Influence Problem

X’s ‘About This Account’ Feature Exposes MAGA Accounts As Foreign Trolls, Social Media Is Not Surprised

After X rolled out a new feature called "About This Account," it became even clearer that trolls are busier than ever on the platform and are probably making money from the political madness going on.

Published on November 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

About This Account Exposes X Foreign Influence Problem
Elsa / About This Account

In news that shouldn’t surprise a soul, it turns out those MAGA troll accounts on X, formerly Twitter, are not even based in the United States.

Before Elon Musk reluctantly purchased Twitter and stupidly changed the name to X, it wasn’t a secret that the social media platform was a hotbed for foreign influence campaigns meddling in American politics. 

Russian troll farms, for example, were the focus of numerous credible reports and targeted by the United States government. 

After X rolled out a new feature called “About This Account,” it became even clearer that trolls are busier than ever on the platform and are probably making money from the political madness going on between Democrats and MAGA Republicans. 

Per The Verge

Almost immediately after the feature launched, people started noticing that many rage-bait accounts focused on US politics appeared to be based outside of the US. Profiles with names like ULTRAMAGA🇺🇸TRUMP🇺🇸2028 were revealed to be based in Nigeria. A verified account posing as border czar Tom Homan was traced to Eastern Europe. And America_First0? Apparently from Bangladesh. An entire network of “Trump-supporting independent women” claiming to be from America was really located in Thailand.

Social Media Began Sniffing Out Sketchy Accounts

It didn’t take long for users on the platform to start sniffing out other pro-MAGA accounts and exposing them as foreign influencers. 

Of course, the right-wing influencers are doing the same by pulling up left-leaning/progressive accounts as foreign agents. The back-and-forth is only adding to the political vitriol currently in this country.

Hilariously, as soon as X rolled out the feature, they promptly pulled it back, noting that locations could be inaccurate due to travel, VPNs, and proxies.

While that could be true, it’s also unlikely to be the case for so many accounts.

You can see more reactions to this eye-opening development below.

Related Tags

MAGA POLITICS Social Media
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Welcome To Morehouse College sign

Kayla Bryant: Morehouse College & Clark Atlanta University Respond To Viral Clip Of CAU Student Being Strangled By Morehouse Student

Bossip
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Attend Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta Hawks

United Front! Kandi and Todd Reunite For Daughter’s Birthday Just One Day After Divorce Announcement

Bossip
Rodney Rogers

Former NBA Star & Wake Forest Legend Rodney Rogers Dead at 54

Cassius Life

Klay Thompson Eloquently Blasts Ja Morant Following Postgame Confrontation

Cassius Life

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close