Raekwon & Ghostface Killah – “Thim Slick (Remix)” [LISTEN]

You can count out Fabolous all you want, but the Brooklyn spitter always returns with a potential hit record right on time. “Thim Slick” is the current favorite from his Soul Tape 3 mixtape, and that’s further solidified today with this remix from Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

The smooth instrumental fall right in lines with the Wu-Tang Clan duo’s style of descriptive emceeing. With ample slanguage in tow, The Chef and Ghostface go back and forth with rhymes recalling an intimate experience with a small-waisted woman with curves. Needless to say that the player talk is at high levels here.

In a perfect world, we could expect Raekwon and Ghostface to rap alongside each other on the upcoming Wu-Tang LP. However, the former has been adamant about not recording any verses on the project until business is handled correctly

Sadly, fans will have to settle for “Thim Slick” below if nothing changes.

