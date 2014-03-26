Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Spider-Man 2 Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell have all scored a huge look in being the lead musical voices behind the upcoming The Amazing Spider-Man 2 blockbuster. As the Internets patiently wait on the track to surface, the three unequaled talents were spotted in Los Angeles today filming the video to the song, titled “It’s On Again.”

While the two males were outfitted in their usual BBC and TDE garb, Alicia was looking might superhero-or villain-like in a long green trench coat and her hairdo that hinted out superpowers. Backed by a string orchestra and her grand piano, the trio flexed for the camera in an assortment of posterized poses, as if the anthem is indeed a spectacular one.

Pharrell is also all the way involved with the film’s score with a super team of composers that include Mike Einzinger, Johnny Marr, Junkie XL, Andrew Kawczynski, Steve Mazzaro and Hans Zimmer.

Keys has been on a lengthy hiatus from music and social media since last year’s Girl on Fire ran its course. Yet she recently reemerged onto Instagram with a couple of pictures, including one in a bikini–much to her husband Swizz Beatz’s delight.

