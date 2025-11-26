Subscribe
Close
News

Killer Mike Schools Bill Maher On Haiti’s Legacy

Killer Mike and Bill Maher had a heated discussion about Haiti and foreign policy on the most recent episode of Maher’s HBO program.

Published on November 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The latest episode of Real Time With Bill Maher became a viral sensation, due to a heated exchange between Maher and rapper Killer Mike concerning Haiti and American foreign policy, where Killer Mike’s points seemed to overwhelm the HBO host.

The discussion occurred as part of a larger conversation involving the failures of the American educational system and presidential administrations interfering in the affairs of foreign governments such as Libya. The Run The Jewels member referenced leaked emails from former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton about U.S. involvement in Libya, which alleges that it was due to French interests.

“When the emails came out, the emails said essentially we were doing it for the French,” Killer Mike said. “Like, how long do the French get to f-cking live off Haiti, Libya, West Africa?” He continued to talk about how the nation, like Libya, fell prey to dictatorship. When Maher brought up Libya’s former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, being a dictator despite offering other benefits to the people, Killer Mike challenged that along with fellow panelist, ABC News analyst Donna Brazile. 

Maher, whose views align with libertarian principles, disagreed. “The people who have been repressing the people in Haiti for a very long time are not French,” he said, eliciting a “Sh-ting me?” response from Killer Mike. “They’re Haitians that are put into place,” the four-time Grammy Award winner responded. “Let’s not act like we don’t put dictators into place.”

Killer Mike continued that there should be reparations made to Haiti. “So we took Libya. What have we done to help their country become democratic and get back in a better state?” he queried. “What have we done to help Haiti do it? Haiti is the reason we got Louisiana and west of that. America really owes Haiti.” He also brought up the 1825 compensation the Caribbean nation paid out to France after gaining its independence in 1804, which amounted to $21 billion today.

Maher would brush that aside, claiming, “you’ve gotta move forward.” “I’m not saying I don’t wanna move forward, I’m just saying put something in my pocket before you sock it,” Killer Mike replied, reiterating his point. “Let me have something for my move forward. We do it for other nations.”

Related Tags

Killer Mike Real Time With Bill Maher
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Dear Future Wifey Wedding Images November 22nd 2025

Blessed Black Love: 'Dear Future Wifey' Host Laterras R Whitfield Weds His Mystery Bride During Livestreamed Star-Studded Ceremony

Bossip

adidas Originals Teams Up With GloRilla To Celebrate HBCU Excellence At The 2025 Grambling State Bayou Classic

Cassius Life
A Glass of water on the dinning table.

KKKulinary KKKap: 9 Black Women Kicked Out Of Virginia Restaurant For Brawl They Weren’t Involved In

Bossip
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors

Did Under Armour's Caitlin Clark Failure Cause Steph Curry Split? Social Media Says Just Do It

Cassius Life

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close