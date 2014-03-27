Chris Brown Linked Up With Cheater Dating Site AshleyMadison For “Loyal” Video [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown has fully embraced his fate with the struggle and used it to his advantage in promoting his new album.

His ex-girlfriend Rihanna is now in the arms of his sworn light-skinned enemy Drake and his previous ex, Karrueche Tran chunked him the deuces after his sexting habits were too much to bear.

Art often imitates life and with his new hit song “Loyal” holding him down while he’s in the bing, he unintentionally made the perfect cheating anthem and has joined forces with the notorious dating site AshleyMadison.com.

For those in the dark, the site’s premise is to allow married and attached people sexually hook up with those similar situations. With lyric’s “Just got rich/Took a broke n***a’s b*tch/I can make a broke b*tch rich,” it definitely is a match made in infidelity heaven. In the new video, one of the side pieces featured is shown getting a push update on her phone from the site, proving the song’s chorus to be a harsh reality of rocky relationships.

AshleyMadison’s CEO and founder, Noel Biderman couldn’t have been more thrilled at the opportunity to work with the embattled singer. In a statement he said, “Despite his recent troubles, we jumped at the opportunity to be part of Chris’ video. The link between Chris and AshleyMadison is obvious. Our brand has long been vilified despite more than 24 million members signing up for our service from around the world. Chris has faced similar scrutiny, yet millions of his fans couldn’t wait to watch his latest video.”

As he sit and ponders why his jail cell doesn’t resemble the Four Seasons, he can rest in solace knowing someone has his back. And there will be an entire online community jamming his song as they’re out doing the significant other dirty.

Photo: VEVO

