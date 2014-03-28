Lex Coups: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About Freaky Tah [PHOTOS]

On March 28, 1999, Raymond Rogers, known to the Hip-Hop community as “Freaky Tah” of Lost Boyz, was infamously gunned down in his native Queens, New York City. Today marks 15 years since his untimely passing, and like each year, we tip our hats to an often unsung person in Hip-Hop history.

Tah wasn’t a rapper, as he instead backed group member Mr. Cheeks, who was charged with the task of emceeing, as a hypeman. DJ Spigg Nice and Pretty Lou made the proverbial cypher complete, and the quartet would feed the streets three full-length LPs. The journey began with Legal Drug Money in 1996, followed by a consecutive certified gold album Love, Peace & Nappiness in 1997. Unfortunately, Lost Boyz’s run came to a screeching halt with 1999’s LB IV Life, which released six months following Tah’s passing.

Losing Tah left the group in a state of bewilderment. Developments were also slow to roll in, but police eventually arrested three men in connection with the murder, including shooter Kelvin Jones of Richmond Hill, Queens.

On the fifteenth anniversary of Freaky Tah’s death, Hip-Hop Wired acknowledges the fallen soldier by providing a little clarity on the night he died and more. Get the info after the jump.

