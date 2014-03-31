50 Cent ft. Trey Songz – “Smoke” [LISTEN]

Today, the ball keeps rolling for 50 Cent, who returns with the latest track from his upcoming Animal Instinct LP. Titled “Smoke,” the G-Unit rapper rhymes alongside crooner Trey Songz on this record.

This is a clear push for radio play on the Queens native’s part, though the record sounds nostalgic in a way. Credit that to the synth-heavy sonics that echo through knocking drums. The production was handled by Dr. Dre and Dawaun Parker.

50 has a long history of creating songs that resonate with women, and this could easily be another notch on his belt. “Smoke” is also an indication that Animal Instinct is shaping out to be a well rounded project, as 50’s previous releases like “Hold On,” “Funeral,” and “Pilot” are more street oriented.

50 Cent’s new album drops on June 3. Stream “Smoke” below.

[via HHNM]

Photo: C.Smith/ WENN.com