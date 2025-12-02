Diddy Says 50 Cent Used Stolen Footage For Docuseries

Sean “Diddy” Combs is speaking out as a new docuseries focused on his legal woes went live Tuesday (December 2) on Netflix. According to Diddy and his team, the footage used in Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning was obtained without authorization, framing the docuseries as a “hit piece” partly inspired by a personal vendetta orchestrated by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Variety shared a statement from a spokesperson for Diddy in full, highlighting that much of the footage that was recorded was intended for the mogul to tell his story on his terms. We’ll share the full statement below.

From Combs’ spokesperson by way of Variety:

Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs’s life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalize on a never-ending media frenzy. If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr. Combs’s legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context – including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party.

It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson – a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs.

Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of Clarence Avant. For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront. At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected.

Netflix provided a quote to the outlet in response to the spokesperson’s statement attributed to the director of the docuseries, Alexandria Stapleton.

“It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights,” began the quote. “We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back.”

Sean Combs: The Reckoning was released on December 2 on Netflix.

