Smoke DZA ft. Joey Bada$$ –”Fhvt BVsturd” [LISTEN]

Smoke DZA’s Dream.ZONE.Achieve releases in just a few hours, but that didn’t stop the New Yorker from debuting one final track called “Fhvt BVsturd,” featuring Joey Bada$$.

The Cinematic Music Group brethren get their Hawk and Animal on throughout record. And that’s a reference to the potency of the dynamic duo’s rhymes down to the metaphor. “Bagging up on my ottoman/Before my introduction, middle finger in my sonogram/See the big picture, all I need is Big L hologram,” raps DZA.

Produced by Pro Era’s Kirk Knight, the tune dons an ominous soundscape featuring a vocal sample from 50 Cent’s “High All The Time.”

Dream.ZONE.Achieve has guest appearances from Cam’ron (stay tuned for he and DZA’s collab project), Ab-Soul, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, CJ Fly, Ty Dolla $ign, BJ The Chicago Kid and more. Stream “Fhvt BVsturd” below.

—

Photo: Instagram