Snoozer-In-Chief: Donald Trump Seemingly Couldn’t Stay Awake During Cabinet Meeting

Donald Trump famously loves to call Former President Joe Biden, but it turns out that nickname should have been reserved specifically for him.

During a recent 2-hour and 18-minute a**-kissing session, aka cabinet meeting, Orange Mussolini seemingly couldn’t keep his eyes open as members of his cabinet professed their undying loyalty to him while lying about how great he is doing during his unfortunate second term.

Trump could be seen with his eyes closed and nodding off during the meeting. Hilariously, Trump’s low-energy moment came after he criticized the press for pointing out that he’s looking pretty damn old as of late.

Which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been keeping up with this administration, Trump’s professional liar, oops, we Press Secretary said her boss was “listening attentively and running the entire meeting,” when the press asked her if Trump was sleeping.

One moment that had social media in stitches was Trump clearly sleeping while Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke directly to him.

Donald Trump’s Late-Night Social Media Rants Caught Up With Him

It would appear that Trump was exhausted after a late-night Truth Social post storm, during which he posted over 150 ridiculous posts in an hour.

Earlier in the meeting, Trump made sure to do his favorite thing: point out how “unfairly” the press is treating him compared to his predecessor, who was unceremoniously pushed to drop his re-election bid, and get behind his Vice President, Kamala Harris, to run in his place.

“I’ll let you know when there’s something wrong. There will be someday,” Mr. Trump said. “That’s going to happen to all of us. But right now I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago. But who the hell knows?”

Trump’s latest gripes, and his constant dozing off, only fuel rumors about his failing health, which he is doing a piss poor job of keeping the American public up to speed on.

He recently released his mysterious MRI results, with the White House doctor (whom we should take any information we get from him with a grain of salt) claiming the MRI was to evaluate his cardiovascular and abdominal health, and was “perfectly normal.”

The release of the information came after Trump claimed during a press gaggle onboard Air Force One that he “didn’t know” what the MRI was for, and criticized Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, calling him “seriously re*****” for calling for the President to release the results.

Even with the release of the results, Trump can’t beat the allegations that his health is failing.

You can see more reactions to Cheetoh Trump dozing off below.