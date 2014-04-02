50 Cent To Star With Melissa McCarthy & Nia Long In Upcoming Comedy, Spy

50 Cent hasn’t had to tell us this is his year. He’s showing us with major announcements every step of the way.

While his upcoming independent album Animal Ambition is still a go for the summer, he’ll have another blockbuster lined up in this spring for the movie front. He’s set to star with the likes of Bridesmaids actress Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law and Jason Statham in the action/comedy flick Spy.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The movie, which at one point was titled Susan Cooper, centers on a CIA analyst, played by McCarthy, who goes into the field for the first time. The cast also includes Jude Law as a suave superspy and Jason Statham as an overconfident yet clumsy spy. Also in the cast are Rose Byrne, British comedienne Miranda Hart, Bobby Cannavale and Nia Long. It is unclear how Jackson figures into the plot, but he will play himself. The movie will shoot in April in Budapest. Jackson appeared in last year’s Escape Plan with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger and just wrapped The Prince, a crime picture starring Bruce Willis and John Cusack. He is repped by CAA.

In reaction to the announcement, 50 expressed his excitement in classic fashion saying, “I be hustling like a motherfvcker right LMAO THIS IS A BIG ONE #smsaudio.”

Yeah, playing himself shouldn’t be too hard of a task.

Photo: Instagram/50 Cent