Biggie’s Estate Manager Denies Diddy Funeral Claims

Source: Netflix / Netflix

The Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning has gripped the public since its release, filled with allegations about disgraced mogul Diddy and his actions. One of those claims, made by Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes, alleges that Diddy used The Notorious B.I.G.’s money to pay for his funeral in 1997. Wayne Barrow, a manager of the late rapper’s estate, says that claim is false.

Loren Lorosa of The Breakfast Club reported that she reached out to Barrow, who assisted Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, with the estate until her passing earlier this year at the age of 72. Barrow officiated the funeral, and stated that he and Burrowes helped plan the funeral. He also said that Diddy and Bad Boy Records paid for the funeral entirely.

Barrow went on to tell Lorosa that he reviewed the royalty statements sent to the late rapper’s estate alongside Ms. Wallace, and that there were no costs listed that were associated with the funeral. He went on to say that there were no disputes over contracts at the time of The Notorious B.I.G.’s death.

He also told Lorosa that he was unable to speak on much concerning the allegation that Diddy blocked The Notorious B.I.G getting a cover story with Rolling Stone, except to say that the estate didn’t receive an offer that he was aware of.

The documentary, produced by Diddy’s rival 50 Cent, contains multiple interviews from those who testified in Diddy’s trial including sex workers who claimed they were hired by him and members of the R&B group Danity Kane. Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence at a federal prison in New Jersey after his conviction on two counts of prostitution charges.

Representatives for Diddy have labeled the documentary a “hit piece” in a statement to Variety, also attacking 50 Cent as “a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs.”