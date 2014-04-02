Drake – “Draft Day” [LISTEN]

Welp, that was fast. Drake is back to quiet the the peanut gallery (namely Jay Z) on a track affectionately titled “Draft Day.”

Far from a rookie, the OVO rapper instead references his Heisman Trophy winner homie Johnny Manziel and fellow Toronto native Andrew Wiggins. But that’s the least of the hubbub surrounding the surprise release. Simply put, lines like “Just hits, no misses/That’s for the married folks,” can only be for a select few (or should we say a Throne-based duo).

Drizzy also mentions that he purposely left the beat open at the end “so that all of you f**k n***as can loop it and get your lies off.” Yeah, this guy is feeling himself.

The Lauryn Hill-sampled production was crafted by Boi-1da and the Fans.

Stream Drake’s “Draft Day” below.

—

Photo: Instagram