Twitter Reacts To Sneak Disses On Drake’s “Draft Day” [PHOTOS]

If Jay Z is the Bobby Fischer of this rap ish, Drake entered the fold as a young Michael “Fresh” in the park putting his OGs in check (not quite mate) in the park on “Draft Day.” While that’s totally my opinion, the Internets made theirs known after the Grammy winner debuted the Boi-1da and The Fans-produced cut last night (April 1).

A confident Drizzy sent potent subliminal shots at Hov in a way that infers that he’s not only arrived, but that he’s prepared to defend his stance against any and everyone to ensure his survival in Rap. But the seasoned Brooklyn veteran inadvertently acknowledged history on his “We Made It” freestyle (his “Ether” if you will) by namedropping his foe, while Drake’s proverbial “Take Over” aimed disses at a cluster of artists.

Before you go ranting and raving, we know “Draft Day” isn’t on that level, but it’s certainly entertaining. Black Twitter seemed to agree, but, of course, there were a few detractors. Hit the gallery after the jump to see reactions to Drake’s “Draft Day.” Share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Twitter

