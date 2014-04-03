The Unauthorized Story Of Jay Z A Bestseller On iTunes & Google Play [VIDEO]

Moguldom Studios officially released its first documentary film A Genius Leaves the Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z in March. Since its formal debut, the film has skyrocketed at major digital distribution channels as one of the best-selling documentaries across the globe (the no. 2 documentary film in the world on Google Play).

The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z, which offers the untold story of Hov’s past and his rise to the upper echelons in the rap empire, is now the fifth best-selling documentary in the iTunes digital movie store. It’s topped a number of big-budget silver screen docs, including the national sensation, Justin Bieber’s Believe, and heartbreaking exposé, Blackfish. What’s more, the unprecedented film sits at second best-selling on Google Play, beating out world-renowned works such as, More than a Game and The Armstrong Lie, and classic documentaries like Bowling for Columbine and Earth.

The news comes just before Moguldom liberates their second docu-film, Gunland, which explores the epidemic of gun violence beyond what the mass is being told.

A Genius Leaves the Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z is now available on iTunes, Google Play and VHX. Buy or rent it today at MoguldomStudios.com. Gunland debuts April 8.

Photo: Moguldom Films/Def Jam