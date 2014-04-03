Iggy Azalea & Keyshia Cole Cover Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out” [LISTEN]

Diana Ross’ 1980 classic “I’m Coming Out” gets a complete makeover when Iggy Azalea and Keyshia Cole team up for the cover.

The empowering song lives on the soundtrack for the upcoming romance comedy The Other Woman. Diana’s classic is spun into a woman’s anthem as Keyshia combines her standout vocals with Iggy’s boisterous lyrics.

The Other Woman stars Cameron Diaz, Nicki Minaj, Leslie Mann and hits theaters this April 25. Spin the track below.

Iggy Azalea’s studio debut The New Classic drops April 18.

Photo: WENN