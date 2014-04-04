Bonnie & Clyde: Drunk In Love Pics Of Jay Z & Beyonce On Their 6th Wedding Anniversary

Hip-Hop’s most royal couple, Jay Z and Beyoncé, today celebrate six years of marriage. Mr. and Mrs. Carter may have been together for over ten years, but the two seem to be continuously falling head over heals for each other, more and more every day.

Albeit April 4, 2014 marks the musical pair’s sixth wedding anniversary, Jay and Bey have been an item since (and likely before) 2003 when “03 Bonnie and Clyde” introduced the world to the idea of Jay Z and Beyoncé. The song was the lead single off Jay Z’s The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse LP, and featured Hov putting on wax some real thoroughbred, ride or die stuff.

“Look for me! Young, B/ Cruisin’ down the Westside Highway/ Doing what we like to do, our way/ Eyes behind shades, this necklace the reason/ All of my dates been blind dates/ But today, I got my thoroughest girl wit me/ I’m mashing the gas, she’s grabbing the wheel, it’s trippy how hard/ She rides with me – the new Bobby and Whitney/ Only time we don’t speak is during Sex and the City

She gets Carrie fever, but soon as the show is over/ She’s right back to being my soldier/ Cause mami’s a rider, and I’m a roller.”

Beyoncé too is known to have expressed in the past her personal feelings about her husband, with whom she was strictly friends before anything turned romantic. “We were friends first, for a year and half. Before we went on any date, on the phone for a year and a half,” explained the “Flawless” singer on Oprah’s Next Chapter. “And that foundation is so important in a relationship. And just to have someone that you just like, is so important. And someone that is honest.”

Today we extend our congratulations to the most talked about couple in the Hip-Hop world and beyond, by peeking into a part of Jay Z’s and Beyoncé’s relationship through a slew of photo ops. Take a gander at the gallery to see just how drunk in love these two really are.

—

Photos: Instagram/Getty/Tumblr

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31Next page »