Iggy Azalea Hosts The New Classic Album Listening In NYC [PHOTOS]

Last night (April 2), Island Def Jam signee Iggy Azalea gathered a list of industry faces, journalists, and the like at The Raven in New York City to get an advanced listen of The New Classic.

Attendees sipped on complimentary cocktails in the dimly lit subterranean space, as a set of songs from recent Def Jam LPs entertained the crowd until Azalea arrived. The Australian star interacted with fans and media as the sounds of her debut echoed throughout the crowded room.

Halfway through the night, Azalea’s mentor T.I. arrived to show the young rapper some love.

See photos from the event in the gallery on the following pages. Pre-order Iggy Azalea’s The New Classic, due to release April 22, via iTunes.

Photo: Seth Olenick

