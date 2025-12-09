Subscribe
Rapper Erica Banks Arrested For Ecstasy Pills During Police Stop

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Erica Banks Arrested For Ecstasy Pills

Erica Banks, born Erica Breaux, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Published on December 9, 2025
Rapper Erica Banks Arrested For Ecstasy Pills During Police Stop
Nicholas Hunt / Erica Banks

Erica Banks, best known for her viral song “Buss It” and her starring role in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was busted on drug charges.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively reports that rapper Erica Banks, born Erica Breaux, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Banks was caught with “several” ecstasy pills in her purse. At the same time, the driver had “several packets’ of marijuana after cops searched a vehicle she was riding in as a passenger driven by Amani Dirton.

To make matters worse, the officer who initiated the stop noticed the car had dealer plates and discovered it was marked as stolen after running the vehicle’s plates.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

A rep for Brookhaven PD tells TMZ … Breaux, also known as rapper Erica Banks, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Monday in Brookhaven, GA, after a police officer noticed a tinted tag covering the license plate. In Georgia, it’s against the law to have material affixed to a license plate that covers any portion of it.

The cop ordered Erica and the driver, Amani Dirton, out of the vehicle and conducted a search, discovering “several” Ecstasy pills in Erica’s purse and “several packets” of marijuana on Amani.

The celebrity gossip site reports both Banks and Dirton were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Erica Banks’ Other Run-In With The Law

This arrest was not Banks’ first run-in with the law. She was arrested in August for allegedly bringing a stolen gun to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

She was taken to Clayton County Jail, but was released hours later.

Bank’s lawyer claimed that she didn’t know the weapon was stolen. “When she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen. She is not guilty of anything, and when we get to court, our goal is to get the charges dropped so it doesn’t go on her record,” her attorney said at the time.

We are sure this latest arrest will play out in the next season of LHHATL.

