Mannie Fresh Wants To Work With LeBron James

Earlier this week, a rap song LeBron James cut where he is rapping over Jay Z’s “F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotit” instrumental dropped, and it wasn’t half bad. One person of note who impressed with King James’ bars is producer Mannie Fresh.

Reports TMZ:

Fresh tells us he heard ‘Bron’s verse on the new rap song we published on TMZSports.com this week — and says, “LeBron is a lot nicer than a lot of the rappers out right now.”

“He got a nice little flow. He was a little cocky with it … I always like that in rappers. He was like ‘S**t, I’m not backing down!'”

He adds, “2 rings … that was a dope line.”

As far as a collaboration goes, Fresh says he’s all about it — “Who knows, maybe we do this and LeBron’s my partna — and I’ll be sitting courtside at the NBA Finals!”