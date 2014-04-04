Jennifer Lopez Outbids Sean “Puffy Daddy” Combs To Buy FUSE Network

Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs (that’s his name, again) was set on buying the Fuse TV network until his ex-girlfriend stepped in. That would be Jennifer Lopez, who outbid the Bad Boy Records founder and purchased the cable music network.

Reports the New York Post:

The NuvoTV network — in which Bronx-born singer Jennifer Lopez owns a minority stake — outbid her former beau in a fierce competition to buy the Fuse channel from MSG, sources told The Post. Combs offered nearly $200 million for Fuse, but was slightly outbid by J.Lo’s operation. Combs had been desperately trying to combine Fuse with his video channel, Revolt, to build a cable empire of his own. “This is a real blow to Diddy and Revolt,” said ex-Fuse chief Eric Sherman, who has also worked with J.Lo on TV’s “American Idol.”

Fuse is currently owned by Madison Square Garden, which has been trying to sell the network since late last year. At this time the exact amount of the winning bid has not been released.

J.Lo and Diddy dated from 1999 – 2001. The couple was present at the infamous Club New York shooting that led to Bad Boy rapper Shyne’s incarceration.

—

