Bossip: “New Music: Bel Biv Devoe “Hello” Listen Here

F-Listed: “Quite the Endorsement: Chris Brown Tips Hat to Tiger Woods” Read Here

Idolator: “The Black Eyed Peas End Ke$ha’s Drunken Reign Of Terror On The Hot 100” Read Here

Complex: “Tiger Style: A History of Tiger Woods Shout-Outs In Rap Lyrics” Listen Here

Black Voices: “Kanye West Launches New Blog” Read Here