Cam’ron ft. JuJu – “Devil” [LISTEN]

Cam’ron is back with more music, but this time the veteran rapper goes the NSFW route on “Devil.” This song also marks the first time we’ve seen Killa’s significant other, JuJu, appear on wax.

One could think that the couple assumed a Bonnie and Clyde role on the record, but that would be incorrect. Instead, Cam and JuJu held no punches about their sexual activity over a booming instrumental. As previously stated, don’t play this cut anywhere near your place of employment.

Stream Cam’ron and JuJu’s “Devil” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram