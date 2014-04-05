Drake & The Weeknd Host Homecoming Show In Toronto [PHOTOS]

Drake and The Weeknd represent Toronto everywhere they go, so it only made sense for the duo to bring their services back home. Following the European leg of the “Would You Like A Tour?” is over, the duo held a homecoming concert.

It all went down at Muzik Nightclub last night (April 4). What began as a casual night on the town became an impromptu Drake and The Weeknd show. The crowd went wild as the two hometown favorites performed sets of their solo and collaborative hits.

See footage from the night in the gallery after the jump.

