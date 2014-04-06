15 Reasons Paulina Gretzky Covered Golf Digest Over Pro Women Golfers [PHOTOS]

The female golf world is having a hissy fit over their premiere magazine Golf Digest for giving The Great One’s daughter, Paulina Gretzky their front cover over several of the Ladies Professional Golf Association’s (LPGA) top players.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan blasted the publication in a statement saying, “We’re disappointed and frustrated by the editorial direction and timing Golf Digest has chosen with … its most recent magazine cover. If a magazine called Golf Digest is interested in showcasing females in the game, yet consistently steers away from the true superstars who’ve made history over the last few years, something is clearly wrong.”

Paulina has definitive ties to the golf game beung an avid player herself and she is engaged to highly ranked pro golfer Dustin Johnson, but LGPA legend Stacy Lewis isn’t accepting the jig. She told The New York Times, “Obviously, Golf Digest is trying to sell magazines. But at the same time you’d like to see a little respect for the women’s game.”

On cue, Golf Digest editor-in-chief Jerry Tarde justified his cover selection by claiming “she has a compelling story to tell” but it ain’t hard to tell the real reason why we’re currently here.

Hit the gallery to see exactly why Tarde favors the amateur blonde over all the other professional brunettes denouncing the cover.

—

Photo: Instagram/Paulina Gretzky, WENN

H/T: Yahoo

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »