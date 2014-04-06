Drake Celebrates Kentucky Final Four Victory In Locker Room [VIDEO]

Drake is a well-documented fan of the Kentucky basketball program. So last night when the Wildcats upset the Wisconsin Badgers for a trip to the NCAA tournament finals, the Toronto rapper was celebrating with them in the locker room.

Just so you know it’s real, in 2012, Drake revealed that Kentucky Coach John Calipari inspired him to go back and get his high school diploma. That same year, the program also blessed him with a national championship ring.

In 2013, Drake narrated a documentary about the Kentucky basketball program.

Watch the “Take Care” rapper dap up the players in the video below.

