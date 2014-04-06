Spike Lee Directing Eminem Video [PHOTOS]

Spike Lee is directing Eminem’s new video for “Headlights” off of his The Marshall Mathers LP 2 album.

Eminem broke the news by posting a pic of himself and Lee on Instagram. “Spike came out to The D for the “Headlights” video… Coming soon,” read the photo’s caption.

Lee also posted the same pic and revealed that it is actually a “short film.” “Detroit’s Finest EMINEM And Me Working Together On His Short a Film.Historic. Who Woulda Thunk It,” read the director’s post.

Em was recently crowned the best-selling male artist of all time by Billboard and will be headlining Lollapalooza in August.

The song is a lyrical apology to his mother, Debbie Mathers. Check out the full pics on the following pages.

Photos: Instagram

