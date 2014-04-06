Lil Boosie ft. Webbie – “Show The World” [VIDEO]

Lil Boosie drops his first proper video, “Show The World,” featuring Webbie, since his release from prison.

MTV Jams premiered the black and white clip which features hoods from New York to Los Angeles to Washington, DC to Baton Rouge and New Orleans are seen showing love to Boosie throughout the clip. Oh yeah, London, too.

“I just like to make people happy/Four kids, I just like being a daddy,” is one of Boosie’s choice bars on this cut, that serves as an ode to his supporters and fans.

Watch the G. Visuals-directed video for “Show The World” below.

—

Photo: Trill Entertainment