The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (4/11/14) [VIDEO]

What does LA, living rooms and lust have in common? Nothing much save for the fact they seem to be a recurring theme in the latest edition of The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week.

JFK to LA always had a nice ring to it but one artist looked to reinvent the wheel by paying homage to one of the south’s greatest acts by championing them out west, complete with all their East Coast flair.

Danny Brown had no qualms inviting us into the living room (and living conditions) of a dysfunctional family. As for his placement in this week’s countdown, you’ll just have to see for yourself.

Lastly, sex is always a favored topic in music but tales of scandal and cheating are at an all-time high in terms of popularity. In between the earnest looks of everyday life and early Halloween candy, you’ll find plenty of the dirt to wet your whistle going into the weekend.

The Wrap Up is now yours for the taking. Dig in.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »