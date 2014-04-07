Kanye West, Drake, Rick Ross & More Illustrated As Famous Cartoon Characters [PHOTOS]

German graphic designer Zhi-Yun Zhang today blends Hip-Hop and cartoon artistry in his latest series of illustrations, which features caricatures of Kanye West, Drake, Rick Ross and more.

Zhang has revealed a new collection of visual pieces where he re-imagines popular Hip-Hop figures into famous cartoon characters. While Drake and Pharrell are drawn after The Simpsons, Rick Ross and Bruno Mars are portrayed as Patrick Star and Spongebob from Spongebob Squarepants, and A$AP Rocky is pulled from Family Guy.

The mini series also includes former disney kid Miley Cyrus as Minnie Mouse and 2 Chainz as Goofy. Find out who Kanye, Frank Ocean and DJ Khaled take after by checking out more of the series in the following gallery.

—

Photos: Zhi-Yun Zhang

