Joell Ortiz Signs With Penalty For New Album

Brooklyn MC Joell Ortiz has just inked a deal with Penalty Entertainment (formerly Penalty Records) as he gets ready to release his third album, House Slippers.

Ortiz has both received critical acclaim for his studio projects and worked hands-on with a number of the most prominent Hip-Hop vets in the game, including Jadakiss, Raekwon, Ghostface and Fat Joe to name a few.

“I truly believe it’s going to be a big year for Joell Ortiz. Neil Levine over at Penalty gets it and is giving me, the Yaowa, a platform to do exactly what I wanna do…ME!” said Ortiz in a press release.

Penalty Entertainment’s Neil Levine had this to say about the deal: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming Joell to our rapidly expanding Penalty family. He is an amazing talent and his new album House Slippers is destined to be an instant hip-hop classic.”

In 2008, Ortiz formed supergroup Slaughterhouse with fellow rappers Joe Budden, Crooked I and Royce Da 59. Eminem signed Slaughterhouse to Shady Records circa January 2011.

Congrats to YAOWA.

Photo: Penalty Entertainment