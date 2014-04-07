Al Sharpton An FBI Informant: 10 Things We Learned Of His Dime Dropping

Reportedly, Reverend Al Sharpton is a former paid FBI Mafia informant. Needless to say the report making this claim had plenty of jaw-dropping passages.

The Smoking Gun ran a story on Monday, April 7 billed as “the untold story of how [an] activist once aided probes of New York City wise guys.” The explosive exclusive outlines how Civil Rights advocate Sharpton once helped agents target the bosses of the Genovese crime family.

Referred to as “CI-7” or “confidential informant #7,” the draft FBI affidavits paint a sobering picture of Sharpton as an interactive member, working for the government, who began aiding the FBI in the mid-1980s. According to the site, the report claims that Sharpton even secretly taped conversations which helped to target, profile and eventually detain some of the most powerful Mafia figures in New York City.

All this information comes courtesy of the Freedom of Information Act, which allowed for confidential information to be released by the FBI to the public. Given Hip-Hop’s love for Reverend Al and their disdain for snitches — how do you think the community will respond to these reports?

With such heavy accusations in the air, and as of writing this, no word from Sharpton himself, we’re breaking down the 10 things that we’ve learned while reading this controversial news report.

