Lil Boosie Concert Cancelled Because Of Parole Restrictions

Lil Boosie’s release from prison hasn’t totally freed him up to be able to add money to his bank account.

The Louisiana rapper was supposed to be breaching state lines to perform at the Jackson County Fairgrounds during the Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break but that mission is now a definitely nah.

The reason being, Boosie is still on parole and he couldn’t get prior approval in time to make the April 18 date of the show.

Reports WAPT:

County officials broke off discussions Thursday with the promoter of the event. They say negotiations with promoter Keith Brown fell through when the appearance by the rap artist could not be guaranteed because of his parole in Louisiana. The rapper, whose real name is Torence Hatch, was released from a Louisiana prison early last month after serving four years and four months for third-offense possession of marijuana. County officials say they were informed by the Louisiana Department of Corrections and Parole that Lil” Boosie is on travel restriction and could not get approval to travel between now and the concert date.

Boosie’s business affairs haven’t been exactly first-class since his March 5 prison release.

There have been reports of janky promoter scams from all corners of the country and the neighbors in his new gated community have not exactly welcomed him with homemade apple pies.

This latest struggle adds to yet another list of the setbacks for the ex-con. The now-defunct concert flyer can be found on the next page.

