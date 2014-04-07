Kanye West To Release Adidas Collection In June [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: Full speech added and tons of recap photos. See it all after the jump.

Folks will hit stores and the Internets in masses when adidas and Kanye West finally debut their collaborative collection. But just today, West announced a tentative date, of sorts, to expect the release.

It all went down at the adidas Global Brand Conference (an exclusive event for company employees) in the brand’s home country of Germany. There the G.O.O.D. Music founder performed hits like Yeezus standout “Black Skinhead,” but he also had a message for those attending. “So in June we’ll see the new Yeezy’s,” West said calmly before exiting the stage.

Prior to this announcement, anxious consumers awaited a September release. But now that that isn’t the case, sneakerheads should get their pences in order now. Also, it should be a lot easier to get a hold on the sneaker (rumored to be called the “YEEZi”), as West plans to make them more accessible than his widely heralded Nike collaboration.

Hear Kanye West speak in the footage below.

