Cam’ron Puts #CapeSeason On Display In “We Made It” Video

There is and will always be just one Cam’ron in the rap game. The Harlem rapper uses his new video for his “We Made It (Freestyle)” to showcase the “cape season” he put on display during New York Fashion Week.

The clip literally takes you behind the scenes and to the runway as Killa and company (mainly Juju) politic with Mark McNairy and walk the runway. Dusko Poppington aka Damon Dash presented the video and he is also seen throughout the clip, as well as members of the Hot 97 team like Miss Info and Angie Martinez.

Check Cam’ron stuntin’ in visual form in the “We Made It” clip below.

—

Photo: Vimeo