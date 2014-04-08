CLOSE
Home > Big Boi

Big Boi Answers Fan Questions For The Shorty Awards [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Besides being an accomplished rapper, Atlanta native Big Boi of OutKast fame is also a social media maestro. In conjunction with The 6th Annual Shorty Awards, Daddy Fat Sax answer fan questions, and kept it playa, as usual.

Big explains the nuances of terms like #weoutchea, how he flexes on Instagram, how he utilizes Facebook more. The “In The A” rapper manages to offer plenty of insight that inspiring artists or any entity trying to make a mark on the Internets can use.

Peep Big Boi drop game on social media below.

Photo: YouTube

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close